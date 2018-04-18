BMW M2 Competition With 410 BHP Revealed

The BMW M2 coupe is without doubt, one of the most amazing creations to come out of the German carmakers stable in recent time. But now, the company has upped its ante with the all new BMW M2 competition, which the manufacturer says will set new benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment. The new M2 Competition stands out with tons of visual changes to its exteriors, while the tuned up engine punches out power like never before. Not just that, BMW also offers new M Sport seat, new M sport brakes, 19-inch forged alloy wheels with new Y-spoke design and a new metallic paint color.

(The BMW M2 Competition gets new design for the front skirt with modified air intake)

On the design front, the BMW M2 Competition gets new design for the front skirt with modified air intake that optimizes the flow of fresh air to the cooling system. The enlarged BMW kidney is painted black, as are the side gills on the front wings. This is mirrored in the new design of the four tailpipes, making it a differentiating feature from the other M Competition models. A dark M Competition Badge graces the rear end of the car, while the new double-arm design of the wing mirrors improves the aerodynamics. Moreover, BMW has added two new colours to the range of paints available for the BMW M2 Competition. The metallic Sunset Orange color had already featured on other BMW M Performance Models, but this marks the debut for the exclusive new metallic Hockenheim Silver paint.

(BMW M2 Competition Interior)

On the inside, you are greeted by the M2 Competition logo on the sill plate. The bucket-style shape of the seat borrows heavily from motorsport and provides drivers with support, while the headrests are integrated into the seat back rest. The illuminated M2 logo nestles in the backrest of the M Sport seat. The seat and the backrest come with black leather upholstery with design perforations which is available in blue or orange. These are reflected in the leather stitching on seats, armrests and paddle covers, while Alcantara leather is used to cover the side bolsters. The classic BMW M stripes have been woven into the M safety belts and the M-specific stitching can also be found on the steering wheel. A red start / stop button underlines the motorsport heritage of the car.

(A dark M Competition Badge graces the rear end of the car)

Now to the most interesting part of the M2 Competition. At the heart of it is a new engine, based on the power unit from the BMW M3 and BMW M4. The double-charged six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology delivers 410 bhp of max power and 550 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or a 7-Speed M Double Clutch Transmission. With this engine, the M2 Competition can complete a standard sprint, from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

