BMW M2 Competition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 79.90 lakh

The all-new BMW M2 Competition has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom), without options added in. The new entry level BMW M car makes a whopping 405 bhp.

BMW M2 Competition

BMW has launched its latest (and possibly one of the greatest) M cars in India, the all-new M2 Competition. The two seater sports coupe is priced at a very competitive Rs 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new BMW M2 Competition gets an inline 6, 3-litre, twin-turbocharged engine that makes a whopping 405 bhp of peak power and 550 Nm of rear torque, all of which goes to the rear wheels. The M2 is the smallest M car that BMW makes and is said to be a spiritual successor to the legendary E30 M3 of the 1980s. The new BMW M2 Competition is internationally available with a manual gearbox but in India will only get the 7-speed dual clutch gearbox. 0-100 kmph will be taken care of in just 4.2-seconds with a top speed upwards of 250 kmph!

bmw m2 competition

(BMW M2 Competition With 405 BHP launched in India)

The new BMW M2 Competition is very very well speced in India with the likes of the adjustable sports exhaust as standard. There are of course a few optional extras that one can choose, including the M2 Sports Seats, premium infotainment audio system and of course, the essential Apple CarPlay. But the M2 is all about driving pleasure and with the 50-50 weight distribution and the short wheelbase rear wheel drive chassis, the M2 Competition will most certainly be a great car to drive.

bmw m2 competition

(BMW M2 Competition will only get an automatic gearbox in India)

The new M2 Competition is also the most affordable M car in the world and in India and will open up a new audience to the BMW M sub brand. At the price point it is at, the M2 Competition has almost no competition(puns intended) that offers similar levels of performance with the exception of the Mercedes-AMG CLA45, which of course is a 4-door sedan. In comparison, the Porsche 718 Cayman, which is available only in the standard spec is priced a good Rs 20 lakh more and is over 100 bhp lower on power as compared to the M2. The only other 2-door coupe that is similarly priced and has similar power figures is the Ford Mustang, but that is more of a point and shoot muscle car as compared to a precise track weapon that the M2 is.

Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA 300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
