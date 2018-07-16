BMW iX3 To Be Made In China From 2020

BMW recently announced that it is expanding its footprint in China and will produce the all-electric BMW iX3 for export to markets outside of China. The local production of the BMW iX3, the first all-electric core model of the BMW brand, will start in 2020 in Shenyang. BMW Group and its partner Brilliance Automotive Group Holdings signed a long-term framework agreement to further expand their joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA). The iX3 is the sixth BMW model localized in China.

"Today's signing represents a new chapter in the success story of our BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture," said Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. "Our agreement sets a long-term framework for our future in China - a future involving continued investment, further growth and a clear commitment to the development and production of electric vehicles. The next chapter of our cooperation has the potential to go beyond our existing motto - in China, for China. The all-electric BMW iX3, produced by BBA from 2020, will find customers around the world," elaborated Kruger.

Last year, BMW sold close to 560,000 BMW brand vehicles in China, which is more than the units sold in the US and Germany combined. The Two-thirds of all BMW vehicles sold in China were produced by BBA last year, while the local production of the new BMW X3 in China started in May as scheduled and the ramp-up in the second half of the year is expected to further accelerate growth.

BBA is increasing the capacity of its two local production facilities Tiexi and Dadong in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, to a total of 520,000 BMW brand vehicles in 2019.

