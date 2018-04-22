BMW iX3 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Debut

German carmaker BMW had announced its plan to introduce 25 new fully electric vehicles by 2025. And the first one to join the i3 and i8 range is the new iX3 electric SUV. How do we know this? Well, BMW Group teased the new iX3 electric SUV ahead of its official debut at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show on April 25. For starters, the new BMW iX3 electric SUV is the electric brother to the popular X3 SUV from the German stable, and while it plans to grow sales of its EVs to at least 140,000 units globally this year, leading this will be the iX3 electric SUV.

Now the teaser video does not reveal kuch about the new iX3 apart from the signature front grille and the known fact that it'll feature the fifth generation of the company's electric powertrain. Moreover, it'll also shed the twin exhaust for the plug-in charge port. With the new iX3, BMW plans to take on the like of Audi e-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace.

The BMW iX3 electric SUV joins the likes of BMW i4 which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Moreover, BMW Group will also offer all-electric vehicles with a range of up to 700 kilometres and plug-in hybrids with an electrical range of up to 100 kilometres.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.