BMW iX3 Electric SUV Debuts At Beijing Motor Show

BMW presented the all new BMW iX3 electric SUV at the Beijing Motor Show as it expands the brand's electric portfolio. The new BMW iX3 is the first model from the German carmakers to be driven purely by electric power and is the electric sibling to the X3 SUV. Based on the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology, the new BMW iX3 electric SUV brings in fresh package of technology along with new and more powerful batteries. The new BMW iX3 electric SUV will rival the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron once it arrives on roads in 2019.

We have widely spoken about the design of the new iX3 from the spy shots of the prototypes, but now, in flesh, the iX3 shows its affiliation with the BMW i brand. The closed double kidney with the blue accentuation continues shows its electric pedigree. The closed area within the kidney reduces air resistance, providing aerodynamic benefits. Although the font end of the iX3 is different than the conventional X3, the closed-off BMW kidney grille does share resemblance with BMW i car graphic, so does the i Blue accents around the kidney, around the brand logo at the front and along the side skirts. A diffuser element in blue is integrated in the rear apron as well. These styling cues provide a striking contrast against the Moonstone Silver matt exterior paint finish. The concept study is also fitted with light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized design.

At the heart of the new BMW iX3 is an electric motor with a net capacity of over 70 kW that has the ability to churn out 270 bhp. According to BMW, the iX3 can travel close to 400kms on a single charge. Another feature of the high-voltage battery developed for the fifth generation of eDrive technology is its optimized charging capability. The energy storage system has a newly developed charging control unit that is designed to be hooked up to fast-charging stations generating up to 150 kW. The high-voltage battery can be charged in just 30 minutes.

