BMW iX3 Concept To Debut At Beijing Motor Show In April

We had earlier reported that BMW is working on an electric powertrain for the X3 SUV, and now reports suggest that the concept will be showcased at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show to be held in April. Last week, BMW announced its plan to grow sales of its EVs to at least 140,000 units globally this year and more than half a million units on the world's roads by the end of next year. This, the company says, will be done with the help of the i3 and the upcoming iX3.

"Over the course of the year, we will present a number of pure-electric concept vehicles that will all go into series production, like the first all-electric BMW - the iX3," Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG told the press.

The 2018 BMW iX3 will come with a different fascia than he conventional X3. It also sheds the twin exhaust that gets replaced with the plug-in port. The ride height of the new iX3 also reduces for better aerodynamics. This will also help BMW churn out those extra kms on the electric SUV.

