BMW Issues Worldwide Service Campaign For R 1200 GS

BMW Motorrad has issued a service campaign for its adventure touring models - the R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure produced between November 2013 and June 2017. The issue is with the fixed fork tubes on the affected bikes which can suffer damage while going through an obstacle or pothole, and subsequently fail. BMW Motorrad is not calling it a recall, choosing to call it a service campaign and says "preliminary damage to the front wheel rim is also not unusual in such cases, but need not be necessarily present."

(The affected BMW R 1200 GS/GS Adventure will be serviced free of charge)

Approximately 1,50,000 motorcycles will be affected worldwide, and BMW Motorrad says the motorcycles will be checked and repairs carried out free of cost if required. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be informed by BMW Motorrad. Unlike a recall, where the defective parts of the affected motorcycles are replaced regardless of problems, a service campaign means BMW Motorrad will only fix the bikes which show a gap created in the fork tubes. Bikes without the symptoms will be left as is, with their current suspension intact.

CarandBike did try to reach out to BMW Motorrad India, but was unable to elicit a response on how many motorcycles will be affected in India. The BMW R 1200 GS and BMW R 1200 GS Adventure are the largest selling models in India, since BMW Motorrad started operations a few months ago. Around 60 per cent of BMW Motorrad sales in India so far, which is around 150 bikes in all, comprise the R 1200 GS and GS Adventure, so it's highly likely that India may have a few bikes from the affected lot.