New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW iNext To Get Polygon-Shaped Steering Wheel

Take a closer look at the steering wheel and you'll see that its rim is flattened in both the lower and upper sections, while the rounded corners at the sides provide a comfortable hand rest.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

The BMW iNext is scheduled to make its official debut in 2021 and it will herald a new era for the company. It will be the first model from the BMW Group where the driver is no longer required to take care of the task of driving but can still actively take command at any time is fitted with a completely newly designed steering wheel. The company has teased the new steering wheel which will make its way on the iNext and it's different than anything you've ever seen on a car. It's shaped like a polygon and the company says that it is perfect for switching between highly automated and active driving. In addition, the steering wheel's unique contours - inspired by motor racing - optimises entry and seating comfort as well as providing an enhanced view of the instrument cluster.

1o933cs

The BMW iNext SUV will be launched in 2021 

BMW

BMW Cars

7 Series

i8

X6

M2

Z4

3 Series

X1

X6 M

5 Series

X5

M5

X4

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

X3

M3

X5 M

Take a closer look at the steering wheel and you'll see that its rim is flattened in both the lower and upper sections, while the rounded corners at the sides provide a comfortable hand rest. The advantages of this geometry come into play in particular when switching from highly automated to active driving. As compared to a circular shape, this makes it much easier to recognise the steering angle based on the position of the steering wheel. The moment the driver re-takes control of the vehicle, they can detect the current steering angle instantly.

0 Comments

Optical fibres integrated in the side sections of the steering wheel inform the driver of the availability of highly automated driving functions by means of coloured signals, as well as indicating situations where the driver is required to take over active control of the vehicle themselves. The distinctive geometry of the steering wheel in the BMW iNext has other ergonomically optimised aspects, too. The flattening of the lower section makes for enhanced comfort when entering and exiting the vehicle. It also increases freedom of movement over long distances in that it enables the driver to bend both their left leg - for example when using the Active Cruise Control function - and their right leg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 7 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series

Popular BMW Cars

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Hyundai Mobis Builds Camera System To Replace Vehicle Side Mirrors
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
Anand Mahindra Gives Insight Into A Desi Jugaad For Parking Woes
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities