BMW iNext Teased; Undergoes Hot Weather Testing

BMW has teased the iNEXT electric vehicle and it's been doing intensive runs in freezing cold at the polar circle earlier, but now, the company is testing the electric vehicle in the Kalahari in Southern Africa, where it is subjected to extreme heat and solar radiation not to forget permanent dust formation and off-road terrain with its sand, pebble and gravel tracks. BMW is clearly testing the car to the limit and the data will provide enough proof on not only functional safety, durability and reliability, but also the car's bodywork, interior, driver assistance systems and digitalisation technology

The iNEXT is based on the Group's future modular construction system, it combines the latest innovations in the areas of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification among others. The BMW eDrive ensures a range exceeding 600 kilometres and the car is equipped with the latest connectivity features and designed for Level 3 automated driving. The BMW Group's new technology flagship will be produced at the BMW Dingolfing plant as from 2021.

Designed as a modern Sports Activity Vehicle, the new model features the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The company has already teased the new steering wheel which will make its way on the iNext and it's different than anything you've ever seen on a car. It's shaped like a polygon and the company says that it is perfect for switching between highly automated and active driving. In addition, the steering wheel's unique contours - inspired by motor racing - optimises entry and seating comfort as well as providing an enhanced view of the instrument cluster.

BMW plans to add 25 electrified models to its portfolio within the next 3 years. Within two years, the company will offer five fully-electric series-production vehicles alongside the BMW i3. This year will see the start of production of the fully-electric Mini at Plant Oxford in UK. This will be followed in 2020 by the fully-electric BMW iX3 from Shenyang and, in 2021 the iNEXT.

