New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW iNext Teased; Undergoes Hot Weather Testing

Designed as a modern Sports Activity Vehicle, the new model features the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

BMW has teased the iNEXT electric vehicle and it's been doing intensive runs in freezing cold at the polar circle earlier, but now, the company is testing the electric vehicle in the Kalahari in Southern Africa, where it is subjected to extreme heat and solar radiation not to forget permanent dust formation and off-road terrain with its sand, pebble and gravel tracks. BMW is clearly testing the car to the limit and the data will provide enough proof on not only functional safety, durability and reliability, but also the car's bodywork, interior, driver assistance systems and digitalisation technology

BMW

BMW Cars

7 Series

X1

Z4

3 Series

M2

i8

X7

X5

X6

X3

M5

X4

5 Series

M3

X6 M

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

The iNEXT is based on the Group's future modular construction system, it combines the latest innovations in the areas of design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification among others. The BMW eDrive ensures a range exceeding 600 kilometres and the car is equipped with the latest connectivity features and designed for Level 3 automated driving. The BMW Group's new technology flagship will be produced at the BMW Dingolfing plant as from 2021.

aiegc4a

The BMW eDrive ensures a range exceeding 600 kilometres 

Designed as a modern Sports Activity Vehicle, the new model features the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The company has already teased the new steering wheel which will make its way on the iNext and it's different than anything you've ever seen on a car. It's shaped like a polygon and the company says that it is perfect for switching between highly automated and active driving. In addition, the steering wheel's unique contours - inspired by motor racing - optimises entry and seating comfort as well as providing an enhanced view of the instrument cluster.

r42t93lg

The iNEXT is based on the Group's future modular construction system 

0 Comments

BMW plans to add 25 electrified models to its portfolio within the next 3 years. Within two years, the company will offer five fully-electric series-production vehicles alongside the BMW i3. This year will see the start of production of the fully-electric Mini at Plant Oxford in UK. This will be followed in 2020 by the fully-electric BMW iX3 from Shenyang and, in 2021 the iNEXT.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW 7 Series with Immediate Rivals

BMW 7 Series
BMW
7 Series

Popular BMW Cars

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.17 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 64.37 - 77.61 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster
Royal Enfield Files Trademarks For Flying Flea, Roadster
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities