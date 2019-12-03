BMW India Launches New 'BMW Smart Repairs' Across Its Service Network

BMW India announced the introduction of 'BMW Smart Repairs' across its service network in the country. According to the company, the new repair service will ensure faster repairs and reduction in cost for small and medium size repairs. Targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts will be carried out by the company.

BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel and leather works.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "BMW Smart Repair follows a technology driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care."

