BMW India Introduces 'Buy Now, Pay From January 2020' Offer On Select Models

BMW India is offering "Buy Now, Pay from January 2020" and other special offers like exchange bonus, buyback guarantee, low interest and EMI schemes, along with complimentary service and maintenance package, on select models.

The special offers are for BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, X1, X3, & X4

BMW India has introduced a host of different offers, including a "Buy Now, Pay from January 2020" scheme this month on select models. In addition to this scheme, the carmaker is also offering exchange bonus, buyback guarantee, low interest and EMI schemes, along with complimentary service and maintenance package, for some of its most popular models in India, like - the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, X1, X3, and X4. With the festive season about to start from next month, this certainly seems like a way to boost sales.

bmw 3gt

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo gets 3rd-year complimentary warranty, ₹ 1 lakh exchange bonus and more

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, X1, X3, and X4 are the models that come with the special scheme of Buy Today and Pay from January 2020 and a 3 years complimentary service and maintenance package. In addition to these, each model also comes with other special offers, like in the case of the 3GT, BMW India has announced an attractive EMI scheme of ₹ 39,999 per month, 3rd-year complimentary warranty, ₹ 1 lakh exchange bonus, 1-year complimentary insurance, and assured buyback up to 4 years.

bmw x3 petrol engine

The BMW X3 also comes with a ₹ 28 lakh assured buyback offer after 4 years

As for the X1, BMW's entry-level SUV comes with a similar ₹ 1 lakh exchange bonus plus 8.99 per cent effective interest rate, along with assured buyback of ₹ 18.07 lakh after 4 years, and an attractive EMI scheme of ₹ 29,999 per month. The BMW X3, on the other hand, comes with offers like ₹ 28 lakh assured buyback after 4 years 8.49 per cent effective rate of interest and a monthly payment of ₹ 49,999. At the same time, the BMW X4 coupe SUV comes with additional offers like - 8.49 per cent effective rate of interest ₹ 29.08 lakh assured buyback after 4 years, and monthly EMI rate of ₹ 59,999.

04jrrjuo

The BMW X4 coupe SUV gets offers like - 8.49 per cent effective rate of interest and ₹ 29.08 lakh assured buyback after 4 years

BMW India is also offering some special discounts on the 5 Series and 6 Series Gran Turismo. The 5 Series comes with 50 per cent assured buyback after 4 years, 5 years complimentary service and maintenance, 5-year warranty inclusive, ₹ 50,000 exchange bonus, and attractive EMI rate of ₹ 55,555. As for the 6 Series Gran Turismo, which is also BS6 compliant, the car comes with offers like - 3 years complimentary service and maintenance, ₹ 1 lakh exchange bonus, 8.99 per cent effective interest rate, ₹ 59,999 attractive EMI.

new bmw 5 series

The BMW 5 Series gets 50 per cent assured buyback after 4 years and ₹ 50,000 exchange bonus

All these offers are from authorised BMW dealers and can vary depending on the outlet. BMW says that the monthly payment calculations are for a specific tenure, mileage and finance amount, while the Service and maintenance package is applicable for 3 years and up to 40,000 km.

