BMW India Extends Service Support For Flood-Affected Customers In Kerala

BMW India has prioritized ordering of all spare parts for Kerala dealership workshops to support flood-affected vehicles while off-the-shelf arrangements are also being made for parts supply over the counter as needed.

BMW India has announced special aftersales support for flood-affected BMW customers in Kerala. A special task force of certified technicians and service advisors are deployed at various service points for a wide variety of comprehensive checks to bring vehicles back on roads. Moreover, the company has also prioritized ordering of all spare parts for Kerala dealership workshops to support flood-affected vehicles while off-the-shelf arrangements are also being made for parts supply over the counter as needed.

The German carmaker has also urged its customers to be cautious while driving during heavy rains and around waterlogged areas. In the statement released, the company says that if the car is stalled, then the customers are advised not to attempt to re-start the engine of a stalled vehicle to avoid damages to engine and call BMW Roadside Assistance at 18001032211 for assistance.

Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said, "Continuous heavy rainfall in Kerala region and flooding of low lying areas across the state is a cause of great concern. We stand with our customers in meeting any challenges they might have to face due to inclement weather conditions. BMW India has taken special measures to ensure that its customers receive prompt response to their service and insurance requirements. A special task force is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and we are closely coordinating with our dealer partners to ensure a hassle-free service experience."

Additionally, a complimentary Road Side Assistance has been put in action to assist with towing operations in the city for BMW vehicles affected due to flooding. The lead-time for various service repairs has also been reduced with additional technical resources, service consultants and dedicated CRM staff for keeping the customers informed on the repair status.

In regards to the insurance process, both BMW Authorized dealers and BMW India have arranged daily visits of surveyors of both BMW partnered and non-BMW collaborated insurance companies. This will provide ground support for faster assessment and processing of insurance formalities.

