BMW Inaugurates Autonomous Driving Campus Near Munich, Germany

BMW inaugurated its first every autonomous driving campus near Munich, Germany. The idea is to bring together all the resources of the BMW Group and build capacity for innovation and development. The campus is built over 23,000 square metres and can house 1,800 employees. The construction for the campus began 15 months ago. As the name suggests, the campus and its employees will be working on autonomous driving technology and driver assistance systems, right from the inception of the idea till series production. The campus is also looking to recruit IT specialists and software developers who specialise in artificial intelligence, data analysis and machine learning.

The campus has been constructed differently with emphasis on an open-plan layout. The office space has been created to be flexible and the campus has been designed in such a way that distances between different departments have been kept as less as possible. BMW says that this will help in flexibility and a high level of autonomy. Also, BMW has said that the construction of the campus has been done in such a manner than interaction and personal communication becomes easy.

BMW believes that the times are changing and there is tough competition in all forms of automotive technology development and is looking forward to this campus give them an edge in long term sustainability and innovative abilities along with a clear focus on bringing advancements in the field of autonomous driving and driver assistance systems. These, BMW believes, will be the next bigthing after electrification.

