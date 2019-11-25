BMW i4 Specifications Revealed

BMW has already shared its electric mobility plan with the world and we'd told you that there are a whole bunch of cars that will come with the company's new powertrain. Transferring the brand's characteristics to these electric cars will be a task in itself for the company, but it says that the entire purpose of developing the i4 was to make sure that the sporty design, driving dynamics and spaciousness that are seen in cars like the 4 Series convertible, Gran Coupe and even the 3 Series, get transferred into this new electric car.

The company has confirmed that the BMW i4 will get the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. The BMW iX3 will be the first car to get this technology, followed by the iNEXT and then of course the i4. With this new powertrain, the BMW i4 will be able to travel for 600 km on a single charge.

The development of the BMW i4 is part of a comprehensive product offensive by the BMW Group in the field of models with electrified drive. By 2023, the BMW Group will have 25 models with electrified drive in its program.

The BMWi Vision Dynamics concept forms the basis of the production version i4

As far as the details go, BMW has revealed a lot ahead of the official launch and says that the electric motor, power electronics, charging unit and high-voltage battery have been entirely newly developed. The electric motor developed for the BMW i4 delivers a maximum output of around 530 bhp reaching the level of a V8 engine in current BMW models fitted with a combustion engine. The company also states that it will be very efficient and that's when jaws drop when they look at the 600 km range the i4 will offer.

The fifth generation of BMW eDrive also includes a newly designed high-voltage battery featuring the latest battery cell technology. The design of the high-voltage battery developed for the BMW i4 is characterised by its extremely flat design and optimised energy density. With a weight of some 550 kilograms, it has an energy content of around 80 kWh.

The BMW i4 is being tested in harsh weather conditions

The all-electric BMW i4 will be produced from 2021 onwards and subsequently launched on the global automotive markets. The new model will be manufactured at the company's main plant in Munich. In addition to the sporty, elegant design that is typical of a 4-door coupé of the brand, the BMW i4 is characterised by impressive performance features. The BMW i4 will be able to spring from 0-100 kmph in around 4 seconds while top speed is rated at 200 kmph.

The electric drive component of the BMW i4, its charging unit and high-voltage battery are all developed in-house by the BMW Group. Production is carried out in-house or according to BMW Group specifications. Here, the experience gained from development of the previous generations of BMW eDrive technology is consistently tapped into with the aim of optimising all components on an ongoing basis.

The next generation charging unit is characterised by a uniform package suitable for all future vehicle architectures. It can be used in plug-in hybrid models as well as in purely electrically powered vehicles and is designed for a charging capacity of up to 150 kW. This allows the high-voltage battery of the BMW i4 to be charged to around 80 per cent of its full energy content in around 35 minutes. This results in a charging time of around six minutes for a range of 100 kilometres.

