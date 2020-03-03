BMW i4 Concept Revealed; Production To Begin In 2021

Scheduled to be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor show, BMW has finally revealed the i4 concept. This is the company's first all-electric model in the premium midsize class and looks sporty for sure. It gets 4 doors and provides the functionality of a Gran Coupe, of course with zero emissions. The i4 Concept showcases crisp, smooth lines and the exterior paint shade Frozen Light Copper reprises a colour nuance displayed by the BMW Vision iNEXT and showcases the interplay of surfaces to visually stunning effect. It gets the kidney grille but now it plays the role as an intelligence panel, the mouldings in the side skirts concealing the battery technology, and the diffuser elements in the rear end, which fill the design space vacated by exhaust tailpipes and enhance aerodynamic efficiency.

A host of other aerodynamic measures maximise the car's electric range. The blanked off kidney grille and clear aero lips provide detail examples of sophisticated airflow engineering at work. Another distinctive area of the car are the wheel rims. These have been designed exclusively for the BMW Concept i4 and blend aerodynamic and lightweight design; smooth - and therefore aerodynamically optimised - surfaces contrast with ultra-low-weight, high-strength spokes. The rims extend the car's palette of colours and materials, emphasising its luxurious overall character.

The grille teases the technology behind the scenes with a special design for this model. The headlights likewise provide a bridge between the past and the future; the classical four-eyed front end is reprised here with a very modern and pared-back interpretation. Two intricate, freestanding LED elements on either side integrate all of the requisite light functions.

The interior of the BMW Concept i4 focuses on those times when the driver chooses to pilot the car themselves. That's why there's the new BMW Curved Display which teams up with the steering wheel to reveal a new take on driver orientation and offers a look ahead to the display in the production versions of the BMW iNEXT and BMW i4. Here, the presentation surfaces of the information display and Control Display merge into a single unit inclined towards the driver. This screen grouping optimises presentation of information and makes the display's touch operation more intuitive.

The electric motor, power electronics, charging unit and high-voltage battery using fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology are all-new developments enabling the BMW Group to take another significant step forward in the field of electrified drive systems. The electric motor developed for the BMW i4 generates maximum output of up to 523 bhp, which ranks it alongside a current BMW V8 combustion engine

The fifth generation of BMW eDrive also brings a newly designed high-voltage battery with the very latest battery cell technology. The version of the battery developed for the BMW i4 impresses with its extremely slim construction and optimised energy density. It weighs roughly 550 kilograms, has an energy content of around 80 kWh and achieves an estimated range of 600 km.

