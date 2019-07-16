BMW Group's Global Sales Grow Marginally By 0.7% In June 2019

Though sales of cars have taken a hit globally, the BMW Group sales continued their positive trend in June. The Group saw a marginal rise of 0.7 per cent in sales compared to the same month last year, with a total of 2,40,674 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold worldwide. This brings the company's total sales for the year to date to 1,252,837 which is up by 0.8 per cent. This is the first time the company has sold more than 1.25 million vehicles in the first half of the year.

Overall sales of the BMW brand grew by 1.4 per cent in June, with a total of 2,03,523 delivered to customers worldwide in the month. That result brings the brand's sales total for the first half of the year to 10,75,959 a growth of 1.6 per cent. Both these figures are a new record high for the brand. The new or revised BMW X vehicles continue to be the brand's biggest growth drivers, with global sales of the BMW X2 up 19.1 per cent in June, while sales of the BMW X3 rose by 66.6 per cent and deliveries of the BMW X4 increased by 70.8 per cent. Less than three months after market launch, a total of 13,555 BMW X7 vehicles have been sold globally and now India too will get the car very soon. In the first half of the year, a total of 4,67,134 BMW X vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide, accounting for 43.4 per cent of the brand's overall sales; that figure was just 35.8 per cent in the same period last year.

Also Read: BMW X7, 7 Series To Launch In India

Deliveries of the BMW X4 increased by 70.8 per cent worldwide

As far as electric cars are concerned, BMW i sales increased by 22 per cent in the first half of the year, with demand for the BMW i3 increasing by 21.2 per cent in the same period. Sales of the BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models increased by 43.4 per cent in the first half-year, while deliveries of the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 rose by 55.8 per cent

Also Read: BMW i3s India Review

MINI brand sales in the first half of the year decreased slightly. Deliveries in the year to date were down by 3.9 per cent while sales in June decreased by 3.5 per cent.

The BMW i vehicle sales increased by 22 per cent

Rolls-Royce too delivered a total of 2,534 cars across the globe which showed a growth of 42.3 per cent. Growth was seen in every region worldwide, with sustained demand for all model families. Exceptional customer demand for Cullinan continues, resulting in a strong order book, already stretching into the first quarter of 2020. The marque remains on track for a strong year in 2019.

Also Read: BMW X4 India Review

BMW Motorrad sales continue to grow strongly, with year-to-date deliveries up 7.1 per cent. In June, a total of 18,230 premium BMW Motorrad motorcycles and maxi scooters were delivered to customers around the world which is a growth of 7.4 per cent.

The sales of the Mini brand of cars witnessed a decline of 3.5% in June 2019

As far as regions go, the brand continued to buck the trend in USA, achieving growth of 7.5 per cent in the month, while strong growth of 21.8 per cent was achieved in China. Despite a decline in the premium market in Germany in June, deliveries of BMW vehicles were up 0.5 per cent in the month. The Asian market too showed a strong growth of 6.9 per cent (year-to-date) thanks to all the new launches by the group in various countries.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.