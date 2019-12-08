New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group Registers A Growth Of 1.4 Per cent In Sales Globally In November 2019

Total sales of BMW brand vehicles grew by 2.9 per cent in November to 1,94,690 units. In the year to date, BMW brand sales increased by 2.4 per cent to 19,72,394.

Deliveries in the year to the end of November were up 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

The BMW Group registered worldwide deliveries of 2,25,662 units in the month of November this year. The company registered an increase in sales of 1.4 per cent over the same month last year. Deliveries in the year to the end of November were up 1.7 per cent year-on-year, with a total of 22,96,174 units sold by the Group. Total sales of BMW brand vehicles grew by 2.9 per cent in November to 1,94,690 units. In the year to date, BMW brand sales increased by 2.4 per cent to 19,72,394. The 3 Series sedan and Touring registered double digit growth in the month of November.

