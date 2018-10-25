New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group Partners With KPIT, TTTech For Autonomous Driving Technology

The goal of the collaboration is to advance the scalable platform for autonomous driving and to jointly develop Level 3 and 4/5 functions

BMW is likely to bring out autonomouos technologies by 2021

The BMW Group  has partnered with KPIT and TTTech to develop software for autonomous driving solutions. The goal of the collaboration is to advance the scalable platform for autonomous driving and to jointly develop Level 3 and 4/5 functions (Highway Pilot and Urban Pilot). KPIT and TTTech will be able to support the roll out of software stacks within the Autonomous Driving Platform to third parties. This makes it easier to dock with other OEMs and deliver scalable software solutions to the entire automotive industry.

Elmar Frickenstein, Head of Development Fully Automated Driving and Driver Assistance, BMW AG Munich said, "The immense challenge requires a holistic approach. Part of this is strong cooperation, through which we gain know-how and speed up. To achieve our 2021 goal, we cooperate with the best technology partners worldwide." This explains the development of the cooperation landscape of the BMW Group for autonomous driving.

Since July 2016, the BMW Group has built a network of technology partners to expand the footprint of the platform: Intel, Mobileye, Continental, Magna, FCA, Aptiv and Baidu.

