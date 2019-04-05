BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019

BMW recently launched the X4 in India which too has added to the growth in sales

BMW Group India has registered the highest-ever Q1 sales. All three brands - BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - helped in achieving this strong growth in sales. In Q1 2019, BMW Group India delivered 2982 cars (BMW + MINI) registering a growth of 19 per cent as compared to Q1 2018. BMW India sold 2822 cars, clocking a notable growth of 19 per cent. MINI India led the niche small-premium car segment with sales of 160 cars and a growth of 18 per cent. BMW Motorrad India posted a remarkable growth with sales of 597 units.

The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe that created a novel segment in the luxury car market and generated new demand. The locally-produced Mini Countryman together commanded a share of over 80 per cent in Mini sales. The sub-500 cc offerings of BMW Motorrad - BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS got the lions share with over 80 per cent sales. The recently launched BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure have also created high demand among motorcycling enthusiasts.

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (Act.), BMW Group India, said, "BMW Group India will continue its unwavering focus on maximizing performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations on each and every service that is offered. We are confident that the growth strategy for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will yield even higher results in the coming months and we will continue to grow the luxury vehicle market in India."

