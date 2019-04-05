New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019

The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story.

View Photos
BMW recently launched the X4 in India which too has added to the growth in sales

BMW Group India has registered the highest-ever Q1 sales. All three brands - BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad - helped in achieving this strong growth in sales. In Q1 2019, BMW Group India delivered 2982 cars (BMW + MINI) registering a growth of 19 per cent as compared to Q1 2018. BMW India sold 2822 cars, clocking a notable growth of 19 per cent. MINI India led the niche small-premium car segment with sales of 160 cars and a growth of 18 per cent. BMW Motorrad India posted a remarkable growth with sales of 597 units.

mini countryman

The locally-produced Mini Countryman together commanded a share of over 80 per cent in Mini sales 

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

3 Series

X1

M2

X5

7 Series

5 Series

X6

X4

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

X3

X6 M

X5 M

3 Series Gran Turismo

M3

M4

The BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the growth story. BMW also saw significant contribution coming from the locally-produced X range with introduction of the all-new BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupe that created a novel segment in the luxury car market and generated new demand. The locally-produced Mini Countryman together commanded a share of over 80 per cent in Mini sales. The sub-500 cc offerings of BMW Motorrad - BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS got the lions share with over 80 per cent sales. The recently launched BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure have also created high demand among motorcycling enthusiasts.

tr5jlupk

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS got the lions share with over 80 per cent sales

0 Comments

Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (Act.), BMW Group India, said, "BMW Group India will continue its unwavering focus on maximizing performance, bringing best-in-class products to the Indian market and exceeding expectations on each and every service that is offered. We are confident that the growth strategy for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad will yield even higher results in the coming months and we will continue to grow the luxury vehicle market in India."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8
Audi R8
Audi
R8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador
TAGS :
BMW Group India BMW Group BMW India BMW India sales MINI BMW motorrad

Latest News

Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Elon Musk Loses $1 Billion In Two Minutes As Tesla Shares Tumble
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra's Swaraj Tractors Crosses 15 Lakh Units Production Milestone
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
BMW Group India Shows Strong Growth Sales Of 19% In Q1 2019
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Exclusive: Renault Triber To Have Segment First Removable Third Row Seating
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Volvo XC60 And V60 Polestar Unveiled
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Revolt Motors To Launch India's First A.I Enabled Motorcycle In June 2019
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Merzouga Rally 2019: Metge Retires; Rodrigues & Mena Finish 2nd & 3rd Overall After Stage 3
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Dakar Rally Could Move To Saudi Arabia For 2020
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Renault's Kwid-Based 7-Seater To Be Called Triber; Launch This Year
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Volvo Cars India Recorded 25 Per Cent Growth in FY 2018-19
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Jeep Compass Sport Plus Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 15.99 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Production-Ready McLaren Grand Tourer Officially Teased
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme
Harley-Davidson India Launches Internship Programme

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 94.53 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 63.73 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, 350 ES Launched With ABS; Prices Start At Rs. 1.21 Lakh
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Updated Kawasaki Motorcycle Range Prices Announced For India
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar Range Crosses 1 Lakh Monthly Sales Milestone For The First Time
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities