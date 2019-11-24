New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Group Considering To Bring An Electric Mini To India

BMW Group is now looking into the possibility of launching an electric car under the Mini brand in India.

Published:
The Mini Cooper SE will is BMW Group's all-new electric model after the i3.

Electric cars are an integral part of the long term plans of almost all prominent automakers and many are considering bringing it to India as well. After vehicles like the Audi e-Tron, Mercedes EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and now the Ford Mustang Mach-E have created a buzz, BMW is planning to catch up as well but this time with its Mini brand. According to an ET Auto report, BMW Group is now looking into the possibility of launching an electric car under the Mini brand in India.

MINI

MINI Cars

Cooper Convertible

3 door

Countryman

5 door

Clubman

Francois Roca, head of Mini in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regions told ET, "If the market is ready to welcome electric mobility, we will be there. We have a plant in Chennai, this helps us to have, let's say, a more approachable price tag or a different category of customer". He further added that the company is studying the feasibility of its electric vehicles in India.

BMW took the wraps off the MINI Cooper Electric earlier this year in July. This was also BMW's all-new electric car after the i3 and is in fact is based on the same platform. Visually, the model nails the Mini design language and is in-line with the standard Cooper S. The electric motor in the Mini SE puts out 184 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque and can clock triple digit speeds in 3.9 seconds, while 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.3 seconds. The Cooper SE has a drive range of 235-270 km from its 32.6 kWh battery based on the WLTP cycle.

Source: ET Auto

