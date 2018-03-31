BMW Group And Daimler AG Agree To Combine Mobility Services

New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW and Daimler AG have signed an agreement to merge their mobility services business units.

BMW and Daimler AG to come together for developing sustainable urban mobility services

  • The idea is to offer intelligent, seamless, connected mobility services
  • This merger will help promote electromobility
  • The joint-venture will be equally owned by BMW and Daimler AG

The BMW Group and Daimler AG are joining forces for sustainable urban mobility services. The two companies signed an agreement to merge their mobility services business units. Subject to examination and approval by the responsible competition authorities, the BMW Group and Daimler AG plan to combine and strategically expand their existing on-demand mobility offering in the areas of CarSharing, Ride-Hailing, Parking, Charging and Multimodality. Each company will hold a 50-percent stake in a joint-venture model comprising both companies' mobility services, however, the two companies will remain competitors in their respective core businesses.

Both companies intend to offer their customers a holistic ecosystem of intelligent, seamlessly connected mobility services, available at the tap of a finger. The merger will help promote electromobility

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG said, "Combining our mobility services as planned will create a unique digital ecosystem. This alliance will make it easier for our customers to discover the emission-free mobility of the future. We remain competitors when it comes to the best premium vehicles. The planned merger of our mobility services will pool our resources and sends a strong signal to our new competitors,"

"As pioneers in automotive engineering, we will not leave the task of shaping future urban mobility to others. There will be more people than ever before without a car who will still want to be extremely mobile. We want to combine our expertise and experience to develop a unique, sustainable ecosystem for urban mobility," said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

The equally-owned joint venture model is designed to combine services in the following five areas Multimodal and on-demand mobility with moovel and ReachNow, CarSharing with Car2Go and DriveNow, Ride-Hailing with Mytaxi, Chauffeur Prive, Clever Taxi and Beat, Parking with ParkNow and Parkmobile Group/Parkmobile LLC and Charging with ChargeNow and Digital Charging Solutions

