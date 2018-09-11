New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW G 310 RR Concept Showcased In Japan

The BMW G 310 RR concept carried a typical BMW sportbike design with those sexy asymmetric headlamps and the bulbous fuel tank.

BMW Motorrad showcased the BMW G 310 RR concept model at the ongoing BMW Motorrad Days in Japan.

BMW Motorrad showcased the BMW G 310 RR concept model at the ongoing BMW Motorrad Days in Japan. The rumours were always there, that BMW is working on a faired motorcycle version of the BMW G 310 R. And it was always clear that the G 310 R underpinnings would spawn more models, the first of which was the G 310 GS. The BMW G 310 RR concept carried a typical BMW sportbike design with those sexy asymmetric headlamps and the bulbous fuel tank. The G 310 RR gets a bucket load of carbon fibre, with almost all of its panels made out of the material. The front end gets an air intake between the two headlamps making its intent of being a performance bike, clear.

BMW G 310 R

3.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
BMW G 310 R
2mbbea

(The other striking detail on the bike was the underseat exhaust, unlike the side-slung units which we see on the BMW G 310 R and the TVS Apache RR 310)

Also Read: BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launched In India

The other striking detail on the bike was the underseat exhaust, unlike the side-slung units which we see on the BMW G 310 R and the TVS Apache RR 310. Then, you have the clip-on handlebars and the slightly rear set footpegs along with brakes and suspension being carried on from the regular G 310 R.

Now, if the motorcycle were actually to go into production, expect it to lose almost all of the carbon-fibre and maybe a riding position which is a touch more relaxed. And yes, it will obviously use the same 313 cc single-cylinder engine from the G 310 R and the TVS Apache RR 310 which makes about 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. Will there be a different tuning setup for the BMW G 310 RR? Most probably not, but one never knows.

aarjcl4

(If the motorcycle were actually to go into production, expect it to lose almost all of the carbon-fibre and maybe a riding position which is a touch more relaxed)

Also Read: BMW G 310 R First Ride Review 

Expect BMW Motorrad to shed more light on the final concept or the near-production version of the BMW G 310 RR at the upcoming Intermot or EICMA motorcycle shows. Will it be launched in India? Too early to say, but never say never!

