BMW G 310 R Receives Over 600 Bookings This Festive Season

The BMW G 310 R has received more than 600 bookings during the festive season, spanning across Navratras, Dussera and Diwali, the highest number of bookings ever for BMW Motorrad in the festive season. Both the made in India BMW G 310 R, and the BMW G 310 GS, were offered with free insurance and registration to customers during the festive season. The BMW G 310 R roadster and the BMW G 310 GS entry-level adventure bike have been designed and developed in Munich, Germany, by BMW Motorrad, and locally-manufactured by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

The BMW G 310 R is the entry-level motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's motorcycle line-up

"BMW Motorrad has an extremely aspirational and distinguished set of products that have gained immense popularity and trust amongst the motorcycling community in India. Together with highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment. All these factors have contributed to the remarkable success of BMW G 310 motorcycles during the festive season exceeding all expectations. For our customers, the irresistible festive offer was the best Diwali gift as they realized their dream to own the ultimate riding machine. With BMW Motorrad community growing strongly in the country, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our performance," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Currently, BMW Motorrad range of products and services are available at 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country. The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are the entry-level products into the BMW Motorrad family.

