BMW G 310 R Gets New Colours For 2019

BMW Motorrad has announced updates to its entire two-wheeler line-up for 2019. These mostly include new features, new colours and so on. The highly anticipate BMW G 310 R which was coming to India forever now, also gets updates. For 2019, the bike, which will soon be launched in India, gets a new colour scheme called 'Racing Red'. Along with the Racing Red, the bike also gets an HP Motorsport paint scheme which essentially is Pearl White Metallic with the letters 'HP' stickered on the bike. BMW Motorrad has discontinued the Strato Blue Metallic colour on the G 310 R. Expect the 'Cosmic Black' colour to be offered along with the HP colour scheme and the Racing Red as well.

As we mentioned earlier, these updates come right before the bike is due to be launched in India and it would only make sense that BMW Motorrad India offers the G 310 R with these new colour schemes right from the moment it is launched in India. And, apart from the two new colour schemes, the bike remains as it is. There are no mechanical changes or any feature updates of sorts.

First showcased in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, the BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The bike has always been manufactured in India, at TVS' plant in Hosur, near Bengaluru and exported to other markets around the world. We expect the BMW G 310 R to be priced around the ₹ 3.2 lakh to ₹ 3.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom, India).

