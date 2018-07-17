BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Recalled In USA

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India tomorrow. And right before the G 310 twins are launched in India, BMW Motorrad has issued a recall for these two motorcycles in USA. BMW says that the G310R and the G310GS suffer from an issue in the chassis wherein repeated use of the kickstand might see it getting damaged. Over a period of time, the section of the frame that encloses the kickstand bushing could possibly break or get damaged over a period of time. This could possibly lead to an injury for the rider/passenger. And therefore, BMW Motorrad has recalled a total of 2,376 units of the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS.

BMW Motorrad will notify the owners of the affected models of the G310R and the G310GS and will inspect the frame. Should the need arise; the dealerships will install a reinforcement plate and a new kickstand. If needed be, BMW will also replace the frame on the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. All rectifications and repairs will be carried out free of cost. BMW Motorrad USA will begin the recall from 7th August, 2018.

(The BMW G310GS is an adventure bike suited for the urban runaround and also on gravel trails and mountain roads)

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS share the same engine which is a 313 cc single-cylinder motor that makes around 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak power. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. While both bikes have the same engine, same cycle part and the same frame, their characteristics will be completely different.

