BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Receive Over 1,000 Bookings

The BMW G310R has been launched at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW G310GS has been launched at ₹ 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest 'made in India' BMW bikes which were launched today have already picked up considerable customer interest. According to BMW Motorrad officials, there have already been more than 1,000 bookings across India for the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, even before the bikes were launched. And consumer interest seems to be tilting in the favour of the adventure touring bike, the BMW G310GS.

"Our initial thinking was that the interest would be split in half for both models, but it seems that there's a slightly more positive trend for the GS. I think the GS is one of our most successful model lines and is very closely connected to the BMW Motorrad brand. For us, the 310, it's a new segment, and it will address new customers, especially here in India," said Dimitris Raptis, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific, South Africa, BMW Motorrad.

The BMW G310GS is the smallest adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad)

Both the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS are powered by the same 313 cc, single-cylinder engine which is tuned to make maximum power of 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission and the G310R has a claimed top speed of 145 kmph, while the G310GS has a claimed top speed of 143 kmph. BMW Motorrad has also offered a three-year unlimited kilometres warranty on both bikes, with an option to extend warranty to the fourth and fifth year as well.

(The BMW G 310 R shares the same 313 cc engine with the G 310 GS and TVS Apache RR 310)

Both bikes are made in India by TVS Motor Company, at its production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and have superb build quality, and fit and finish. TVS and BMW have an agreement where both these BMW bikes are manufactured as a common platform, to be sold in India and markets abroad. TVS has its own version, the TVS Apache RR 310. Compared to the Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 twins are priced at a premium, but from the looks of the market response, there seems to be considerable interest in the BMW branded bikes. Of course, the G310GS is the only adventure bike in this segment, and that makes it a very attractive proposition at that price point.

