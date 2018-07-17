BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS: Price Expectation In India

BMW Motorrad India will launch the company's most awaited motorcycles, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS on July 18. BMW Motorrad India has already started accepting pre-bookings for both the bikes from June 8, and deliveries will be made on first come first serve basis, soon after the launch and price announcement. The BMW G310R was first unveiled in 2015 and the BMW G310GS in 2016, and both bikes are already on sale in markets abroad. The BMW G 310R naked roadster is expected to be priced at around ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showrooom), while the adventure variant, the BMW G 310GS, is expected to cost around ₹ 3.5-3.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The BMW G 310 GS is the adventure variant and will get a slightly bigger 19-inch front wheel)

Both the G 310 R, and the G 310 GS will use the same engine, a 313 cc, single-cylinder unit that's tuned to make maximum power of 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and both bikes will come with standard dual-channel ABS. The G 310 GS will get a slightly larger 19-inch front wheel while the G 310 R will get 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. Both the G 310 R and G 310 GS are the most affordable BMW bikes and are the only BMW motorcycles built in India.

(Both the G 310 R and G 310 GS are the only made in India BMW motorcycles)

The BMW G 310R and BMW G 310GS are made in India at TVS Motor Company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and have already been on sale in markets abroad. In fact, the same engine of the G 310 R and G 310 GS is also shared with the TVS Apache RR 310. In India, BMW has been focussing on strengthening the dealership network in India before launching the bikes. Currently, BMW Motorrad has seven dealerships in India, across Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Two more BMW Motorrad dealerships are expected to be inaugurated soon in Kolkata and Chandigarh.

(The BMW G 310 GS is the adventure variant and gets a bigger 19-inch front wheel and borrows design cues from BMW's bigger GS models)

The BMW G 310 R will compete directly with the KTM 390 Duke, while the BMW G 310 GS will compete with the upcoming KTM 390 Adventure. The launch of both these BMW bikes in India has already been delayed, despite both bikes being on sale in Europe and the US. Pricing in India will be key, and although both these BMW bikes are expected to be premium products and pricing will be slightly premium as well, a price band of around ₹ 2.75-2.85 lakh for the G 310 R and ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 lakh for the G 310 GS should be competitive enough to make these a commercial success.

