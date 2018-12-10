New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits

The BMW G 310 R, and the BMW G 310 GS are being offered with benefits totalling Rs. 70,000 by some BMW Motorrad India dealers.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are offered with attractive year-end discounts

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 R is the first made in India BMW motorcycle
  • The BMW G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Both the G 310 R and G 310 GS are manufactured in India

BMW Motorrad India is offering the two 310 twins - the BMW G 310 R, as well as the BMW G 310 GS with year-end discounts and benefits of up to ₹ 70,000. These benefits include cash discounts, free insurance and reduced interest rates on finance schemes on these two models. The ex-showroom prices of the two models remain the same, but the added benefits will mean a much lower on-road price of the 310 twins. The BMW G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BMW G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

aihc0tec

Priced at ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW G 310 R is the most affordable BMW motorcycle

BMW Motorrad dealers across India are offering free insurance worth around ₹ 15,000, and cash discounts of up to ₹ 25,000 on the BMW G 310 models. On finance schemes for the G 310 R and G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad India has also offered a special interest rate of 3.1 per cent. The free insurance offer on the G 310 twins is offered across India, while some dealers are offering either the ₹ 25,000 cash discount, or the reduced rate of interest. Some dealers are offering all three benefits, including Lutyens Motorrad in Delhi. This could be the best time to pick up either a BMW G 310 R, or a BMW G 310 GS.

1qk87djc

The BMW G310GS is the smallest adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad)

The two baby Beemers aren't exactly the most affordable bikes in their segment, and are priced at a premium. However, with the year-end discounts being offered, owning a BMW bike, even if it means the entry-level models, has become slightly more affordable. The offer is valid until stocks last, or till the end of the year, whichever is earlier.

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS are powered by the same 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which puts out 34 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm, and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both bikes are completely made in India, under the TVS-BMW collaboration, and are manufactured at the TVS factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

BMW Motorrad India finance scheme BMW G 310 R offer BMW G 310 GS offer

BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
