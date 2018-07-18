BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been two of the most awaited motorcycle launches for this year in India. Both the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS are made in India.

CarAndBike Team By CarAndBike Team
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Launch Live Updates: Images, Features, Specifications View Photos
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are manufactured in India at TVS' Chennai plant

BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS bikes are set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. The two motorcycles have been two of the most awaited launches for this year and are expected to be volume generators from BMW Motorrad in India. We have already told you our expectations with regards to prices and also what to expect from the India-spec versions two motorcycles. Bookings for the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS bikes have been underway for over a month now, for a token of Rs. 50,000.

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS: All You Need To Know About This Adventure Bike

We have told everything that there is to know about both the G 310 R naked bike and the G 310 GS adventure tourer. The bikes are already on sale in several global markets and have been quite well received. BMW hopes to create the same impression in the Indian market as well. Upon launch, the BMW G310R will compete in the same segment as the KTM 390 Duke, while the G310GS doesn't have a direct rival in India, we do have the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the same segment.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R: 4 Things You Need To Know

Here are the Live Updates from the Launch of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS Bikes:

Jul 18, 2018
BMW G310GS India Launch: Design and Styling
The BMW G 310 GS is the smallest adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad. The BMW G310GS borrows several of its cues from the bigger motorcycles in the GS family. So, there's the familiar beaky front end, dual tone colours, with the big and bold 'GS' graphics on the fuel tank. The riding position is upright and with the GS ergonomics gives the rider a commanding riding position. The G 310GS is available with a standard seat height of 32.9 inches, and two other seat height options are available as accessories - a lower option with a 32.3 inch seat height and a tall seat with 33.5 inches height.

7svpg5sk
Jul 18, 2018
BMW G310R India Launch: Design and Styling
The BMW G310R is a roadster and takes design inspiration from the larger roadsters in the BMW Motorrad range, like the BMW S 1000 R. The design is that of a naked street bike, and follows typical roadster design, with a small headlight fairing, creased fuel tank design with extended fuel tank cowls loaded with body graphics. Towards the rear, the BMW G 310 R gets a sharp tail end, with a stubby exhaust muffler.

corngq0k
Jul 18, 2018
India-spec BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS Engine Specs
Both the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be powered by the same 313 cc, single-cylinder unit that's tuned to make maximum power of 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and both bikes will come with standard dual-channel ABS.
bmw g 310 gs

This engine has been developed in collaboration with TVS and it also powers the Apache RR 310, which, of course, has been tuned in a slightly different manner to extract a higher top-speed.
Jul 18, 2018
BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS For India Are Also Made At TVS's Plant
BMW Motorrad has been manufacturing the G 310 R and G 310 GS at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant for the export markets, and the same plant will cater to the Indian market as well.

Jul 18, 2018
BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS India Launch: Live Updates
BMW Motorrad is finally set to launch two of its smallest offerings, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS today, in India.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates from the launch event here.