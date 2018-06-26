BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Launch Date Revealed

The G 310 R and the G 310 GS use the same engine which is a 313 cc single-cylinder unit

BMW Motorrad India is finally going to launch the much, much awaited, the highly anticipated G 310 Twins in India on 18th July, 2018. The BMW G 310 R especially, was first revealed in 2015 and was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. It has been a long time coming. The G 310 GS had to come and is highly anticipated as it will be the smallest adventure bike offering from BMW Motorrad. The company wanted to have a solid network of its dealership first and is now ready to launch these two motorcycles after a long, long wait.

Both motorcycles, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS will use the same engine, which is a 313 cc single-cylinder unit that makes 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the same powertrain that the TVS Apache RR 310 uses. In fact, it is common knowledge that TVS is manufacturing and exporting the G 310 R from its Hosur factory for more than a year now.

The company has already started taking pre-bookings for both motorcycles and it was a hint that the launch is imminent. Just to refresh your memory, the G 310 R is a naked sport motorcycle while the G 310 GS is a mini ADV.

What about pricing? Let's consider the BMW G 310 R first. Its biggest rival will be the KTM 390 Duke, which is a proper hooligan and makes significantly more power and torque than the G 310 R. But BMW being BMW, G 310 R is expected to be priced at a slight premium than the 390 Duke. So we expect the BMW G 310 R to be priced at about ₹ 2.8 lakh or so. Anything above could be a deal breaker.

Similarly, the BMW G 310 GS will bring the fight to Royal Enfield Himalayan (at present). As of now, it will be the only motorcycle in the premium affordable adventure touring segment and not have a direct rival. This means that it could gain first mover advantage against the KTM 390 Adventure which has been confirmed for a 2019 launch. So is it a straight-up old fashioned fist-fight between the KTM 390s and the BMW G 310s? We think so. But here too, pricing is key. Expect BMW to price the G 310 GS below ₹ 4 lakh. If it can bring the pricing closer to ₹ 3.5 lakh, even better.

KTM has the advantage of competitive pricing, mental performance and a huge sales and after-sales network, while BMW's advantage is well, premium-ness. Saying that you own a BMW motorcycle does have a ring to it. Nonetheless, we are excited to ride these motorcycles. Keep logging on to our website as we get more news about these two highly anticipated motorcycles.

