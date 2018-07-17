BMW G 310 R And BMW G 310 GS: What to Expect

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS has long eluded the Indian market. But not anymore. The entry-level bikes from BMW Motorrad have been highly anticipated and will be going on sale from July 18, 2018 onwards across the bike maker's dealerships. The BMW G 310 R were first unveiled in 2015 and is a result of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. The G 310 GS is based on the same platform and broke cover in 2016. Both bikes are in fact, produced at the TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and are exported to other markets globally. The small-capacity BMWs hold a lot of potential in a market like India and can catapult the brand to a wider audience. With so much riding on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS, here's what you should expect from the new motorcycles before the officially hit the streets.

(The BMW G 310 GS is the smallest adventure tourer from BMW Motorrad)

The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS is already on sale internationally and India will get an identical bike as far as the design and equipment levels are concerned. The G 310 R is designed as a street-fighter, while the G 310 GS resembles the larger GS offerings as an adventure-ready motorcycle. The latter comes with a higher ground clearance and a raised mudguard as well. The bikes use a LCD screen for the instrument cluster.

(The BMW G 310 GS is suited for the urban runaround and also on gravel trails and mountain roads)

Both motorcycles use the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 34 bhp at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is reverse-inclined, which allows the drive system to be brought forward allowing for a shorter wheelbase. The differently positioned engine also makes for lower centre of gravity.

With an aluminium swingarm and a tubular spaceframe, both the BMWs are expected to be light on their feet and easy to ride for experienced and novice riders. The bike comes with 41 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 300 mm single-disc at the front, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc at the rear. The bike comes with dual channel ABS as standard.

(The BMW G 310 R will compete primarily with the KTM 390 Duke in India)

What is expected to be new is the saree guard on both models to comply with the Indian norms. Whether they turn out to be aesthetic or not, is something we expect to find out soon.

Bookings for the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS begun from June 8, 2018, while deliveries will start post the launch. Prices for the BMW G 310 R is expected to be around ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom), while the G 310 GS is expected to be about ₹ 50,000 more expensive than its street-fighter sibling.

