BMW G 310 R: All You Need To Know

The BMW G 310 R naked roadster is the smallest displacement motorcycle from the BMW Motorrad stable. The BMW G 310R price in India is expected to be between ₹ 2.75 - 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and prices will be announced on July 18, 2018. Along with its adventure variant, the BMW G 310 GS, the BMW G310R is made in India, and manufactured by TVS Motor Company at its production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Here's a look at all we know about the BMW G 310 R, the smallest displacement BMW motorcycle, which is already on sale in markets abroad.

(The BMW G 310 R takes design inspiration from the BMW S 1000 R)

Design

The BMW G 310 R is a roadster and takes design inspiration from the larger roadsters in the BMW Motorrad range, like the BMW S 1000 R. The design is that of a naked street bike, and follows typical roadster design, with a small headlight fairing, creased fuel tank design with extended fuel tank cowls loaded with body graphics. Towards the rear, the BMW G 310R gets a sharp tail end, with a stubby exhaust muffler.

(The G 310 R is powered by a 313 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes around 34 bhp) Advertisement

Engine

The BMW G 310 R is powered by the same engine which is shared with its adventure sibling, the BMW G 310 GS, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310. The 313 cc, single-cylinder engine uses a reverse inclined architecture with the cylinder head slanting towards the rear of the bike. This allows for a longer swingarm to be installed while keeping the wheelbase short, and is said to ensure better stability. The 313 cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, DOHC unit is tuned to make 34 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission. BMW Motorrad claims a top speed of 145 kmph and fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl.

(The BMW G 310 R has a claimed top speed of around 140 kmph)

Chassis and Suspension

The BMW G 310 R gets a tubular steel frame, and comes equipped with a 41 mm upside down front fork with 140 mm of suspension travel. At the rear is a solid die-cast aluminium swingarm and a monoshock with 131 mm of travel. The G 310 R comes with 17-inch alloy wheels both front and rear, shod with a 110/70 tyre on the front wheel, and a fat, 150/60 tyre at the rear wheel. Both wheels get a single disc - a 300 mm front disc, and a 240 mm rear disc, with standard dual-channel ABS. The G 310 R tips the scales with a kerb weight of 158.5 kg.

(The BMW G 310 R will compete primarily with the KTM 390 Duke in India)

Pricing and Competition

The BMW G 310 R is expected to be priced at a slight premium, and just under ₹ 3 lakh. In all likelihood, the G 310 R is expected to be priced between ₹ 2.75-2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the BMW G 310 R has only one real competitor in terms of positioning and performance, and that is the KTM 390 Duke.

