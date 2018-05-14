BMW G 310 GS Spotted In India

Adventure motorcycle enthusiasts rejoice! The BMW G 310 GS has been spotted in India. Although not testing, but on the back on truck, in transit. While its naked streetfighter sibling, the G 310 R has been spotted testing on a few occasions, this is the first time that the G 310 GS has been spotted in India. BMW Motorrad officially made its entry into India last year and started out offering its high end motorcycles first. The BMW G 310 R in particular, was supposed to be launched at least a year ago, but BMW wanted to establish a strong and a relatively wider dealership base before it started selling its more affordable models in India. After a string of delays, BMW says that the G 310 R and the G 310 GS will be launched in India by mid-2018, which is not more than a month away.

TVS Motor Company is already manufacturing the G 310 GS in India along with the G 310 R at its plant in Hosur, near Bengaluru. The G 310 twins share the same 313 cc single-cylinder engine which makes around 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine which also does duty on the impressive TVS Apache RR 310. Power to the rear wheel is sent via a six-speed gearbox. BMW will offer dual-channel ABS as standard on the G 310 GS. It will have 41mm upside down forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The GS though has more suspension travel at 180 mm, which is 40 mm more than that of the G 310 R. The monoshock is adjustable for preload though. The G 310 GS has the same 11-litre fuel tank as the G 310 R and weighs 169.5 kg (kerb).

The G 310 GS will be the second ever budget adventure touring motorcycle to be launched in India after the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan. In typical adventure and GS fashion, the G 310 GS gets the front beak like protrusion along with the radiator shrouds and the headlamp cowl.

The expected pricing for the BMW G310 GS should be between ₹ 3 lakh to ₹ 3.5 lakh.

Spyshot courtesy: XBhp

