New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW G 310 GS Spotted At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

The new BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer is all set to go on sale in India on July 18, alongside the G 310 R. The fact that the bike has been spotted at the dealership indicates that the dispatches have begun.

View Photos
The BMW G 310 GS was spotted at a dealership in Chennai

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 GS will be launched alongside the G 310 R
  • The G 310 R is manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu
  • Bookings for the bike are underway at Rs. 50,000

BMW Motorrad is finally set to launch two of its smallest offerings, the G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India this month. Slated to go on sale on July 18, the BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer was recently spotted at a dealership in Chennai, indicating that dispatches for the bikes have already begun. The recently spotted G 310 GS was wearing the BMW's signature Pearl White Metallic body colour with red blue and white-coloured decals on a grey base colour.

BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.25 - 3.75 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jul 2018

While under the skin the BMW G 310 GS is exactly the same as the G 310 R, being an adventure tourer, the former comes with styling more in line with the other GS models. So, you'll see the familiar sculpted tank shrouds, the signature GS snout, the large windscreen, classic GS ergonomics, and accessories like a belly pan and a tail rack which add to its adventure-tourer persona.

Advertisement
bmw g 310 gs

The BMW G 310 GS will be launched in India along with the BMW G 310 R

Powering the BMW G 310 GS is a 313 cc single-cylinder engine that has been jointly developed by BMW and TVS. The single-pot motor is capable of producing 34 bhp and develops 28 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This is the same powertrain that the TVS Apache RR 310 in a slightly different tuning.

Being the smallest adventure bike offering from BMW Motorrad, there is a lot of anticipation around the bike and pricing will be key to this model to do well in India. While we will get to know the official price tag only at the time of the launch, if you ask us now, we expect the BMW G 310 GS is expected to cost around ₹ 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the bike are currently underway at ₹ 50,000 and once launched, the bike will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Currently, the BMW G 310 GS, alongside the G 310 R naked street bike, is made here, in India, at TVS Motor Company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and exported to other markets. Globally, both the bikes are already on sale in several markets.

0 Comments

Image Courtesy: Bikers Guide India/Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :

Latest News

Latest Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 72,007 - 83,719 *
View More
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities