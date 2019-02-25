New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Fined For Diesel Software Error

The prosecutors said Monday they found no evidence that the Munich-based carmaker committed fraud but faulted the company for what it called insufficient quality control.

BMW has been fined 8.5 million euros ($9.66 million) for installing defective engine software.

Germany prosecutors have fined automaker BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.66 million) for lax oversight in installing defective engine software that led to excessive diesel emissions in 7,965 cars.

The prosecutors said Monday they found no evidence that the Munich-based carmaker committed fraud but faulted the company for what it called insufficient quality control.

BMW said it "has consistently emphasized that the installation of the incorrect software module was a frustrating and highly regrettable error." Therefore the company "accepts the penalty and will not appeal."

The fine is small compared to the 27.4 billion euros in fines and settlements paid in the U.S. and elsewhere by Volkswagen, which admitted intentionally manipulating engine software so diesel cars could pass emissions tests.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

