BMW Financial Services India Appoints Kathrin Frauscher As The MD & CEO

Kathrin Frauscher has succeeded Andre Van Rheenen at the BMW Financial Services in India.

Kathrin Frauscher is the newMD) and CEO of BMW Financial Services India.

BMW India has appointed Kathrin Frauscher as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BMW Financial Services India. Before her new appointment, Frauscher was serving as the CEO of BMW Financial Services in Denmark and has been associated with the BMW Group since 2007. She has also worked as the Head of Sales Performance for BMW Financial Services in Northern Europe and has a significant experience of working with the BMW Group in retail sales for BMW and Mini Cars.

On her appointment, Ritu Chandy, Regional Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Financial Services for Asia Pacific said, "Kathrin Frauscher made a major contribution to the success of BMW Financial Services Denmark in the last few years. We are confident that she will continue the successful development of business as she takes charge of operations in India. Ms. Frauscher has significant knowledge and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to her markets which are the best prerequisites for good leadership."

Kathrin Frauscher has succeeded Andre Van Rheenen at the BMW Financial Services in India. BMW Financial Services India was started in June 2010 and operates with three business areas- Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Insurance Solutions.

