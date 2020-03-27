New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Files Patents For Crumple Zone For Motorcycles

Patent drawings reveal a design for a crumple zone for motorcycles, quite like crumple zones available in modern vehicles.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BMW Motorrad patent images reveal motorcycle crumple zone design

Highlights

  • Patent drawings reveal design for motorcycle crumple zone
  • The design is to help absorb impact in case of a head-on collission
  • The patent drawings do not indicate actual development of the system

BMW Motorrad has filed patents to build a crumple zone for motorcycles, similar to the safety feature built into cars. In BMW's patent drawings, the front wheel of the motorcycle is transformed into a crumple zone in case of a frontal collision. The idea of the patent is to somewhat save the rider from full frontal impact forces; under current motorcycle design, in case of a frontal impact, the front wheel is sent to the side, and forces the handlebar out of the rider's hands, and in such cases, the rider receives the full brunt of the impact.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Files Patents For Electric Front Wheel Drive

spfj0k24

The designs show a v-shaped component which will prevent the front wheel from going sideways in case of an impact

In BMW's patent images, a simple V-shaped component is placed just behind the front wheel, and will likely sit at the same height as the front wheel's axle, and will be a stressed member of the chassis design. In the event of an accident, the front wheel is pushed back but the V-shaped component stops it from being sent out to the side of the motorcycle, and holds it straight. So, in a sense, the wheel, rim, and forks act as a sort of crumple zone and absorbs a portion of the impact that the rider would have faced in conventional motorcycle design.

Also Read: Kawasaki Patents Radar-Assisted Safety System

6ofp193g

The front wheel, rim and forks will together act as a crumple zone

0 Comments

Crumple zones in automobiles first came into existence in the 1950s when Mercedes-Benz first developed and patented the design. Today, crumple zones are used in just about all kinds of vehicles on the road, except motorcycles. However, it remains to be seen if BMW Motorrad will pursue the patent designs to be used in a production model. And the design also serves as protection in a head-on crash, but it's not clear how it will prevent the rider from going over the handlebars in case of a frontal collision.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BMW models

BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.71 - 49.85 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 49.1 - 56.77 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X7
BMW X7
₹ 1.07 - 1.15 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 64.37 - 79.47 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 - 1.83 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
5 Motorcycle Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic
5 Motorcycle Launches Delayed Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
9 Highly-Awaited Car Launches In India Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities