BMW F750GS Spotted Testing

BMW Motorrad is getting ready with a new BMW F750GS. We have already seen earlier spy shots of what is thought to be a BMW F850GS or even a BMW F900GS, and the F750GS is likely a detuned version of that model. The biggest change of course, is the new parallel-twin engine, as well as the exhaust and drive side being swapped, with the exhaust now placed on the right side of the bike. Also new are changes in the chassis and sub-frame.

The images reveal a new steel frame as well as changes to the sub-frame

The new model has sharper design lines compared to the current BMW F800GS, and the latest set of spy shots reveal three different variants - with different levels of equipment, while sharing the same engine, chassis and cycle parts. A base model is expected, as well as a mid-range one and a top-of-the-line variant. While the base model gets a standard rear shock, the mid-range and top-end trims gets BMW's semi-active suspension, called the Dynamic ESA. The mid-range and top-end variants are also expected to get three power modes - Road, Rain and Dynamic, with adjustability available on the go.

Both the BMW F750GS as well as its older sibling, the F850GS are expected to be revealed at the EICMA show in November with sales beginning by 2018. As things stand now, these bikes are not expected to make their way to India yet. BMW Motorrad doesn't have an assembly set-up yet in India, and getting them into India as completely built units (CBUs) won't quite lend them competitive pricing. But going by BMW Motorrad's steady strategy and aggressive pricing, we never know if these two bikes will also be launched in India, seeing how the adventure motorcycle segment is heating up in India.

Spy shot courtesy: MCN

