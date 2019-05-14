BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 15.40 Lakh

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure comes to India via the CBU route and will be offered in only one variant - Pro with the Style Rallye package. Booking for the bike have commenced in all BMW Motorrad showrooms across India.

View Photos
The BMW F 850 GS Adventure was first unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy

BMW Motorrad India today announced the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GD Adventure Pro motorcycle. Priced at ₹ 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) the new long-distance touring enduro motorcycle was first unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The 2019 BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is currently offered in only one variant 'Pro' with the Style Rallye package. Bookings for the bike have commenced across all BMW Motorrad dealerships, from today onwards.

Also Read: BMW F 850 GS Pro Review

Announcing the launch of the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, "For more than ten years, the GS models in the BMW Motorrad F series have embodied the premium range in the middle-class travel and adventure enduro segment. With the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment. The all-new F 850 GS Adventure offers travel enduro riders, off-road-oriented touring riders and globetrotters the perfect companion for exploring the remote corners of the world by motorcycle."

tvcgr9ng

BMW F 850 GS Adventure is offered in only the Pro trim with Style Rallye package

Powering the motorcycle is the same 853 cc in-line parallel-twin engine that powers the regular BMW F 850 GS, but here, the motor has been tuned to produce an additional 5 bhp, churning out around 94 bhp at 8,250 rpm. Torque output, however, remains the same 86 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers top-speed of 197 kmph. The motor is also assisted by a new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch that reduces engine drag torque and adds significant riding safety- especially in braking manoeuvres while downshifting.

To match its enduro characteristics, BMW Motorrad has equipped the motorcycle with some heavy-duty equipment like - cross spoke wheels, 21-inch up front and a 17-inch at the rear, long-travel upside down front forks, and rear monoshock with adjustable pre-load and rebound. The bike also gets rear suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and steering stabiliser. The F 850 GS Adventure Pro also comes with a 23-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 875 mm, 15 mm more than the regular F 850 GS.

The bike is also loaded with several rider aid features like - Automatic Stability Control (ASC) that offers best possible traction, and two riding modes - "Rain" and Road" as standard, which can be adapted to a majority of road conditions. BMW also offers two more optional riding modes - 'Dynamic' and 'Enduro' along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) dynamic traction control and very capable ABS Pro.

0 Comments

Visually, the F 850 GS Adventure comes with the classic adventure tourer look with the distinctive GS flyline is visible from all sides. The bike also features signature GS design elements such as the asymmetric LED headlamp, the short beak, big GS livery on the tank, high-mounted exhaust, gold painted wheels and front forks. The bike also comes with a new instrument cluster that features an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside several control lamps. Riders can also choose the optional 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity features. With the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, you have quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions, make phone calls and play music. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
BMW F 850 GS Adventure BMW F 850 GS Adventure Pro BMW F 850 GS BMW Motorrad BMW India

Latest News

Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Bentley Continental GT Gets Modified Into A Tank In Russia
Citroen's 19_19 Concept Is An Aviation Inspired Electric Vehicle With A Range Of 800 km
Citroen's 19_19 Concept Is An Aviation Inspired Electric Vehicle With A Range Of 800 km
BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh
BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Camp For Fleet And Taxi Owners
Maruti Suzuki Announces Service Camp For Fleet And Taxi Owners
Honda Confirms Closure of UK Car Plant
Honda Confirms Closure of UK Car Plant
Volkswagen Plans To Produce Batteries In Germany
Volkswagen Plans To Produce Batteries In Germany
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Pleasure Plus vs Honda Activa i vs TVS Zest vs Yamaha Ray Z: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Hero Maestro Edge Vs TVS N Torq Vs Suzuki Burgman Street Vs Honda Grazia: Price Comparison
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Bosch Goes For Platinum-Light Fuel Cells
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Benelli TNT 300 And 302R Receive Price Cuts Of Up To Rs. 60,000
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Passenger Vehicle Segment Records Lowest Sales In Last Eight Years; Decline Of 17.07 Per Cent In April 2019
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Tata Motors' Passenger Car Sales Fall By 23% In April 2019 Globally
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020
Ola Aims To Deploy 10,000 Electric Two And Three-Wheelers In India By March 2020

Latest Bikes

Hero Maestro Edge 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125

₹ 65,125
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Pleasure Plus 110

Hero Pleasure Plus 110

₹ 53,286
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

₹ 91,182
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero XPulse 200

Hero XPulse 200

₹ 1.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme 200S

₹ 1.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin

₹ 10.15 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹ 8.28 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

₹ 1.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

₹ 44.38 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 71,994 - 88,693 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
View More
x
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure Plus 110: All You Need To Know
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Kia SP2i Concept Based Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities