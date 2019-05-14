BMW F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India today announced the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GD Adventure Pro motorcycle. Priced at ₹ 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) the new long-distance touring enduro motorcycle was first unveiled at the 2018 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The 2019 BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is currently offered in only one variant 'Pro' with the Style Rallye package. Bookings for the bike have commenced across all BMW Motorrad dealerships, from today onwards.

Announcing the launch of the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, "For more than ten years, the GS models in the BMW Motorrad F series have embodied the premium range in the middle-class travel and adventure enduro segment. With the launch of the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure, we are now expanding the premium BMW Motorrad range in this segment. The all-new F 850 GS Adventure offers travel enduro riders, off-road-oriented touring riders and globetrotters the perfect companion for exploring the remote corners of the world by motorcycle."

BMW F 850 GS Adventure is offered in only the Pro trim with Style Rallye package

Powering the motorcycle is the same 853 cc in-line parallel-twin engine that powers the regular BMW F 850 GS, but here, the motor has been tuned to produce an additional 5 bhp, churning out around 94 bhp at 8,250 rpm. Torque output, however, remains the same 86 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and offers top-speed of 197 kmph. The motor is also assisted by a new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch that reduces engine drag torque and adds significant riding safety- especially in braking manoeuvres while downshifting.

To match its enduro characteristics, BMW Motorrad has equipped the motorcycle with some heavy-duty equipment like - cross spoke wheels, 21-inch up front and a 17-inch at the rear, long-travel upside down front forks, and rear monoshock with adjustable pre-load and rebound. The bike also gets rear suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and steering stabiliser. The F 850 GS Adventure Pro also comes with a 23-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 875 mm, 15 mm more than the regular F 850 GS.

The bike is also loaded with several rider aid features like - Automatic Stability Control (ASC) that offers best possible traction, and two riding modes - "Rain" and Road" as standard, which can be adapted to a majority of road conditions. BMW also offers two more optional riding modes - 'Dynamic' and 'Enduro' along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) dynamic traction control and very capable ABS Pro.

Visually, the F 850 GS Adventure comes with the classic adventure tourer look with the distinctive GS flyline is visible from all sides. The bike also features signature GS design elements such as the asymmetric LED headlamp, the short beak, big GS livery on the tank, high-mounted exhaust, gold painted wheels and front forks. The bike also comes with a new instrument cluster that features an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside several control lamps. Riders can also choose the optional 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity features. With the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, you have quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions, make phone calls and play music. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

