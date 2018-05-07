BMW F 850 GS Adventure Details Revealed

BMW had launched the F 750 GS at ₹ 12.2 lakh and the F 850 GS at ₹ 13.7 in India a few months ago, at the 2018 Auto Expo. Both motorcycles are absolutely new and fill in the middleweight adventure touring segment for BMW in India. But in case the standard F 850 GS is a little too soft for you, BMW is ready to launch the F 850 GS Adventure globally, like how it offers the R 1200 GS Adventure as well. In fact, BMW Motorrad has also filed the necessary paperwork with the Environmental Protection Agency in USA, for trademarking the name 'BMW F 850 GS Adventure' as a 2019 model.

(The BMW 850 GS Adventure will use the same engine as the standard F 850 GS) (The BMW 850 GS Adventure will use the same engine as the standard F 850 GS)

Of course, the new F 850 GS Adventure will get more kit as well, which will make it properly hard-core. Additional equipment includes a stronger bash-plate, crash protection, a larger fuel tank and a bigger windscreen as well. Also, there will auxiliary lights as well along with aluminium luggage panniers. Reports suggest that the F 850 GS Adventure will also weigh up to 15 kg heavier than the standard 850 with a total kerb weight of 244 kg.

BMW will use the same parallel-twin engine on the F 850 GS Adventure as on the standard model which makes 95 bhp and 92 Nm of peak torque. The Adventure will also be wider and taller than the regular model, which could mean more suspension travel as well.

The rivals of the BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be the new-generation Triumph Tiger 800 XCa along with the Honda Africa Twin Adventure globally. Expect the motorcycle to be showcased at this year's EICMA Show or Intermot. There are no plans of BMW launching the F 850 GS Adventure in India yet, although we do hope that the bike comes to India sometime next year.

Source: Motorcycle.com

