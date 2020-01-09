If you're looking to buy an adventure touring motorcycle, now may be a good time to pick up a BMW F 750 GS. BMW Motorrad India's Chandigarh dealership is offering the BMW F 750 GS middleweight adventure tourer at a price of ₹ 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), that is a significant slash in the retail price of the F 750 GS from ₹ 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW F 750 GS is the touring-oriented model of BMW's middleweight adventure touring models, and shares the same 853 cc, parallel-twin engine of the BMW F 850 GS, but with a slightly different state of tune.

The 853 cc engine puts out just under 77 bhp at 7,500 rpm with peak torque of 83 Nm kicking in at 6,500 rpm. The difference from the F 850 GS is also in the wheels and suspension. The wheels are cast alloy wheels, with a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear combination, and suspension travel is limited (compared to the F 850 GS), with 151 mm of travel on the front and 177 mm rear suspension travel. The styling is slightly toned down as well, with a shorter windshield, and the standard model gets just two riding modes - Road and Rain. The BMW F 750 GS is available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Pro Low Suspension.

As adventure bikes go, the BMW F 750 GS is quite a capable touring machine, and primarily as a tarmac touring companion, it has superb road manners, and quite likeable performance. And yes, it can very well take on the rough too, if not hard-core off-road riding. At the discounted price, it's very good value for money.

