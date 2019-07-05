New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW, Daimler Finalise Deal To Deploy Self-Driving Technology In Vehicles

BMW and Daimler on Thursday said they had finalised the agreement and that they expected the technology to be deployed in mass-market vehicles from 2024.

View Photos
Both companies will implement the technologies in their cars independently

Some 1,200 developers at BMW and Daimler will team up to develop automated driving technology, the companies said on Thursday, the latest carmakers forced to pool their development resources at a time of shrinking margins.The strategic partnership will focus on developing technologies for assisted driving systems, automated driving on highways and automated parking, BMW and Daimler said in a statement, adding that the two companies will implement the technologies in their cars independently.

The two carmakers first announced their plans to join forces on automated driving technology in February, saying they were discussing the possibility of extending their partnership. BMW and Daimler on Thursday said they had finalised the agreement and that they expected the technology to be deployed in mass-market vehicles from 2024. Earlier this year, BMW and Daimler, Germany's two biggest carmakers after Volkswagen, both issued profit warnings earlier this year.

Facing headwinds from international trade conflicts and narrowing margins due to tougher emissions legislation, carmakers are being driven to team up by the massive development costs of key technologies in which they face competition from internet giants like Alphabet's Waymo.

Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen and Ford are in the final stage of talks on a strategic alliance to jointly develop self-driving and electric cars. Newspaper Handelsblatt said the deal was set to be approved on July 11. In May, Renault and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced they were in merger talks, but discussions were later called off.

0 Comments

Daimler issued a profit warning in June - its third in 12 months - saying it was setting aside hundreds of millions of euros to cover a regulatory crackdown on diesel emissions. In May, BMW warned on profits, saying it had had to make larger investments than expected. The two companies said their cooperation was non-exclusive, with results being made available to other licensed original equipment manufacturers.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

BMW models

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
View More
x
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Honda Two-Wheeler's Sales Dip By 16.5 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales June 2019: Honda Two-Wheeler's Sales Dip By 16.5 Per Cent
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Testing
2020 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spied Testing
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities