BMW Customers Can Give Real-Time Approvals For Service And Repairs With New Smart Video App

BMW India has announced introducing a new mobile application that will allow customers to give real-time approvals for service and repairs. Called the BMW Smart Video, the new BMW exclusive app allows the technicians at the dealership to make a video of the vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online. Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and provide approval online without the hassle of visiting the dealership again.

Designed to enhance BMW's aftersales service experience, the company says by digitizing the aftersales service process, it ensures that there is complete transparency and offers faster turn-around time. In fact, BMW India claims that the new BMW Smart Video solution has already benefited more than 10,000 customers with a high rate of customer satisfaction.

Talking about the new BMW Smart Video App, Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW is an immensely successful brand not only because of its best-in-class products but also because of its unparalleled aftersales service standards. Trust and transparency are the core BMW values that naturally extend in all our customer interactions. Leveraging new-age digital solutions, we are building numerous services and solutions that will further enhance interaction between our customers and their beloved machines. BMW Smart Video is a fine example of how an innovative solution helps our customers easily understand the technical aspects of their vehicles and its servicing. Thus, creating a joyful ownership experience."

The BMW Smart Video application is already live in the BMW network in 50 countries across the world, including Australia, US and UK, among others. Now, the new BMW Smart Video is also available at BMW dealerships in India.

