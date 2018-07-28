BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe To Debut At Pebble Beach Next Month

BMW showcased the Concept M8 Gran Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year and now the company has confirmed that it will most definitely make it for the public at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August. According to the company, the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe shows off BMW's new design language, headlined by surfacing that accentuates the car's dynamism. This also marks the North American debut of the BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe. The event will also see the official debut of the new generation Z4.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design said, "The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW line-up and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance. The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series."

BMW had showcased the 8 Series Concept earlier and this one is has a similar profile albeit the greenhouse is visually longer on this one. The flowing roof is beautifully sculpted and looks good however we might want to get a closer look at the car to see if it has sufficient headroom at the rear. It doesn't look like a performance version or 'M' version because it doesn't have the fender vents that BMW usually puts on its M models. The production version of the Concept M8 Gran Coupe will debut in 2019.

