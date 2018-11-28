New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant

BMW also backed British Prime Minister Theresa May's current Brexit plan to divorce the United Kingdom from the European Union.

View Photos
BMW took the decision just after Trump announced to impose tariffs on imported cars from next week.

BMW is considering a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday, shortly after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump would impose tariffs on imported cars from next week. Krueger in an interview at the Los Angeles Auto Show also said he backed British Prime Minister Theresa May's current Brexit plan to divorce the United Kingdom from the European Union.

"The compromise on the table is something I can clearly support," he said. May is drumming up support for the divorce deal with the European Union ahead of a December 11 vote in British parliament. "We're at the range where you could think about a second location" in the United States, he said, adding that such a factory would provide a natural currency hedge.

BMW

BMW Cars

M2

i8

X5

3 Series

X1

Z4

X6

7 Series

5 Series

M5

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

X3

X5 M

M3

X6 M

M4

0 Comments

BMW is considering changes to U.S. operations as sales in the region grow, Krueger said. BMW has a U.S. vehicle assembly plant, in South Carolina, is planning to open a Mexico factory next year, and is considering changes to its current scheme of importing engines and transmissions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW M2 with Immediate Rivals

BMW M2
BMW
M2
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz
CLS
Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang
DC Avanti
DC
Avanti
Lexus RC F
Lexus
RC F
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
S 63 Coupe
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce
Dawn
TAGS :
BMW BMW manufacturing plant BMW plant in US Brexit auto-brand-bmw

Latest News

Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
Petrol Price Dips Below Rs. 74 Per Litre While Diesel Price Wipes Off All Hikes
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
BMW Chief Says Considering Second U.S. Manufacturing Plant
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Sun Mobility And Smart E Partner For Battery Technology
Sun Mobility And Smart E Partner For Battery Technology
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow
Delhi Government Proposes To Have 25% Of All Vehicles Go Electric By 2023
Delhi Government Proposes To Have 25% Of All Vehicles Go Electric By 2023
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Cars

BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 94.53 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 95.6 - 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 60.8 - 77.38 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
View More
x
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities