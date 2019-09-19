New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW CFO Wants To Cut Up To 6,000 Jobs By 2022 In Munich: Report

BMW's finance chief Nicolas Peter wants to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2022, mostly at the carmaker's Munich headquarters.

BMW, which declined to comment, has been undergoing a shakeup of top managers.

BMW's finance chief Nicolas Peter wants to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2022, mostly at the carmaker's Munich headquarters, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Manager Magazin also said that Ilka Horstmeier was a favourite to head human resources, while Milan Nedeljkovic would take over as head of production.

BMW, which declined to comment, has been undergoing a shakeup of top managers.

In August, Oliver Zipse succeeded Harald Krueger to became chief executive officer, leaving vacant the production role he had overseen.

On Wednesday, BMW announced that Milagros Caina Carreiro-Andree, the board member in charge of human resources, would not seek a new term, citing personal reasons.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

