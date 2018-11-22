New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019

BMW India has announced a price increase of 4 per cent across its product range.

View Photos
The BMW cars are set to become more expensive due to price revision.

BMW India has announced to increase the prices across its model range by up to 4 per cent from January 2019. The rise in prices could be because of the cyclical revision which happens due to various macro-economic factors such as increase in the input cost, or increase in freight rates due to increase in fuel prices. However, BMW India has not cited any such reason. According to the information, the increase in prices is only limited to BMW and Mini cars which are sold through 44 BMW dealerships across India. The information did not mention anything about BMW Motorrad.

BMW

BMW Cars

M2

i8

3 Series

X1

Z4

X6

7 Series

5 Series

6 Series Gran Turismo

M5

3 Series Gran Turismo

X5

X3

M3

M4

X6 M

X5 M

Speaking about the decision, Vikram Pawah, Chairman- BMW Group India said, "BMW India remains at the forefront of the luxury car market, offering 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' through its aspirational products and unmatched levels of customer centricity. From 1 January 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4%. BMW India will continue to present an extremely attractive value to its customers through pioneering products, best-in-class service experience and comprehensive financial solutions and offers from BMW India Financial Services."

0 Comments

The range of locally produced BMW cars in India include the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X5 and the MINI Countryman. BMW also sells the X6 SUV, the Z4 Convertible, the M2 Competition, the M3 Sedan, the M4 Coupe, the M5 Sedan, the X5 M SUV, the X6 M SUV and the i8 which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).
 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW M2 with Immediate Rivals

BMW M2
BMW
M2
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz
CLS
Ford Mustang
Ford
Mustang
DC Avanti
DC
Avanti
Lexus RC F
Lexus
RC F
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG
S 63 Coupe
Rolls-Royce Dawn
Rolls-Royce
Dawn
TAGS :
BMW BMW India BMW Cars in India BMW Car Prices Mini MINI prices BMW Price Increase auto-brand-bmw

Latest News

BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
F1: Robert Kubica To Return To Formula 1 With Williams Racing
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Apollo Tyres Appoints Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar As Its Brand Ambassador
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Next Generation 2019 Land Rover Evoque Teased Again Ahead Of Debut
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Jehan Daruvala To Make GP3 Series Debut At F1 Finale In Abu Dhabi
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Locally Assembled In India By The End Of 2019
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Have A Waiting Period Of 3 Months
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Michelin To Supply Tyres To Indigo Airlines
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
Porsche 911 GT3 Becomes The Fastest Production Car At The Buddh International Circuit
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key Features Explained
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
Ducati Panigale V4R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 51.87 Lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets Nearly 10000 Bookings In One Week

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular BMW Cars

BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 94.53 Lakh *
BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 40.36 - 52.04 Lakh *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 95.6 - 96.77 Lakh *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.1 - 1.51 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.41 - 2.86 Crore *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 60.8 - 77.38 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 71.08 - 86.14 Lakh *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.68 Crore *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 54.49 - 59.86 Lakh *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 89.88 - 96.89 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 58.45 - 66.52 Lakh *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.55 Crore *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Board Fires Chairman Carlos Ghosn
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Destini 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities