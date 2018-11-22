BMW India Cars To Become More Expensive From January 2019

BMW India has announced to increase the prices across its model range by up to 4 per cent from January 2019. The rise in prices could be because of the cyclical revision which happens due to various macro-economic factors such as increase in the input cost, or increase in freight rates due to increase in fuel prices. However, BMW India has not cited any such reason. According to the information, the increase in prices is only limited to BMW and Mini cars which are sold through 44 BMW dealerships across India. The information did not mention anything about BMW Motorrad.

Speaking about the decision, Vikram Pawah, Chairman- BMW Group India said, "BMW India remains at the forefront of the luxury car market, offering 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' through its aspirational products and unmatched levels of customer centricity. From 1 January 2019, BMW India will increase the prices of its cars by up to 4%. BMW India will continue to present an extremely attractive value to its customers through pioneering products, best-in-class service experience and comprehensive financial solutions and offers from BMW India Financial Services."

The range of locally produced BMW cars in India include the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X5 and the MINI Countryman. BMW also sells the X6 SUV, the Z4 Convertible, the M2 Competition, the M3 Sedan, the M4 Coupe, the M5 Sedan, the X5 M SUV, the X6 M SUV and the i8 which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).





