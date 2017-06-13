BMW Begins Production Of The New 5 Series Sedan In India

BMW
is all set to launch the all-new 5 Series in India on the 29th
of June, 2017. The company in fact has already started production of the car at its Chennai plant and that’s a good thing. The company had first started assembling the 5 Series in India in 2010 and will now continue to do so with the new-gen. The 5 Series comes to India as a Completely Knocked-Down version and is then assembled at the company’s Chennai plant. Dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new 5 Series with the token amount varying from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh and we expect deliveries of the car are to start from July 2017.
The updated 5 Series was revealed last year and we’d told you back then that the car is on its way to India. In fact, the new 5-Series impressed us when we drove it earlier in the year
so we can’t wait to drive the car on Indian roads. The new 5 Series borrows features and styling elements from its elder sibling, the 7-Series. The updated 5-Series is bigger than its predecessor and weighs approximately 100 kg less too.
BMW 5 Series will get a host of features borrowed the new 7 Series
There are a bunch of changes on the inside too as the BMW 5 Series comes equipped with gesture control, remote parking system, adaptive suspension and 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats a. We expect an M-Sport variant of the 530d but we’ll know more on the day of the launch. As far as competition is concerned, the new 5 Series will be going up against the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90.
We expect BMW to offer the 5 Series in three engine variants - a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder oil-burner that will make 187 bhp, which we’ll see on the 520d, a 3.0-litre, in-line 6 diesel churning 261 bhp on the 530d and finally, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor that will be churning out 249 bhp on the 530i. All the models will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
