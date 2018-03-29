BMW Announces Price Hike From April 1, 2018

BMW India today announced that the company will be increasing the prices across the entire model range by 3 per cent to 5.5 per cent. The price increase will be effective from April 1, 2018. The increase in the prices comes after the increase in the customs duty announced in the Union Budget 2018. BMW locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5.

(BMW X3)

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "We have been giving our customers some breathing space so that they can make an informed choice. This is why we have been waiting to increase the prices of our cars. But from April 1, 2018, we will be hiking the prices of our vehicles between 3-5.5 per cent."

Joining BMW in the price hike is Nissan, Datsun and Audi. While, both Nissan and Datsun models will receive a marginal price hike of 2 per cent, Audi will increase the price across the entire model range up to 4 per cent. The price increase will be ranging from ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 9 lakh depending on the model.

