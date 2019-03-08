New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW And MINI Lifestyle Collection Now Will Be Available On Amazon

Now fans of the brand and auto enthusiast can purchase all BMW and MINI branded products and merchandises on Amazon India.

Amazon will now sell original BMW and MINI branded clothing, accessories, luggage, and more

In a bid to make its original lifestyle collection more accessible to automotive enthusiasts in India, BMW India today announced launching the latest range of BMW and MINI branded products on Amazon India. Customer now have access to a wide range of original BMW and MINI branded clothing, accessories, luggage, and many other types of merchandise, which can now be purchased online.

Customers now have access to wide range of original clothing, accessories, luggage, and more

Hans-Christian Baertels, President, BMW Group India said, "The fascinating BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection is created to add a touch of style, sophistication and inspiration to everyday life. We are thrilled to introduce the unique BMW and MINI Lifestyle Collection for our customers on Amazon India. This will enhance the reach and accessibility of our authentic and aspirational range of lifestyle products beyond the existing retail area in our showrooms. Be it golf equipment, bags, wallets, watches, t-shirts, jackets or even miniature cars, there is always something for everyone."

The collection will include products themed after the multiple branches within the BMW family like - BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, the BMW Iconic Collection and BMW Miniature Collection. A similar collection of MINI-branded clothing and bags to luggage, accessories and mobility items will also be on offer.

TAGS :
BMW India MINI India BMW Merchandise Amazon India

Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Next Generation Tata Tiago and Tigor Will Ditch Diesel
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis vs Skoda Octavia vs Hyundai Elantra: Spec Comparison
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 International Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Ford Announce Exclusive Offers
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Launch Date Revealed
